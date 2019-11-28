Two held for firing incident at AMU

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 20:14 IST

AGRA The Aligarh police on Thursday arrested two persons in connection with the firing incident at the RM Hall on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus on November 25.

The duo had injured Mohammad Rizwan, a student residing in the RM Hall. After receiving a telephone call around 2.45 am, Rizwan had come out of the hostel and was shot at. He lodged an FIR at Civil Lines police station and case was registered against two accused including Abdullah alias Shaizi, a student of AMU.

The student was debarred from the university for five years after being named in the case, said police.

“The accused involved in firing were identified as Abdullah alias ‘Shaizi’ and Sablu. The complaint was lodged by student Rizwan who was shot at. He is undergoing treatment at JN Medical College in Aligarh,” informed SP (city) for Aligarh, Abhishek during a press conference on Thursday.

The duo was arrested from the Lal Diggi crossing in Aligarh. On interrogation, Abdullah informed that he had enmity with the injured Rizwan who had informed his mother about his drug addiction,” informed SP (city).

Last Monday, Shaizi took along Sablu, called up Rizwan and had a verbal altercation with him. Sablu fired at Rizwan. The guard tried to catch hold of Shaizi and Sablu but they fired at the guard, but missed. Both the accused managed to flee from the spot, said Abhishek.

“The arrested duo had a criminal past and had been to jail earlier. Shaizi along with others had injured student of polytechnic, Arshad Iqbal on October 10 and a case was registered against him under Section 323/324 of the IPC at Civil Lines police station,” said the SP (city).

Sablu also had a criminal past and had cases against him at

Civil Lines and Quarsi police stations in Aligarh, he said added.