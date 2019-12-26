Two held for firing on PCR team in Tarn Taran

cities

Two persons were arrested for allegedly firing on a police control room (PCR) team at Asal village in Patti sub-division of Tarn Taran district on Wednesday night.

A 32-bore pistol and six rounds were recovered from the accused, identified as Gurbhej Singh of Asal village and Gursevak Singh of Baba Jeevan Singh Basti.

Around 10.50pm on Wednesday, a police control room (PCR) team patrolling on motorcycles in the Sadar (city) area received information that two persons were creating hooliganism at Asal Chowk, said superintendent of police (SP investigation) Jagjit Singh Walia at a press conference. When the team led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hira Singh tried to restrain them, a drunk Gurbhej opened fire at the ASI, he said.

The bullet missed the ASI from a close range, the SP said, adding the two started quarrelling with the cops before they were overpowered and arrested.

A case was registered against the two under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Patti city police station.

Further investigations are on into the case, said SP Walia.