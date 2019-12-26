e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Cities / Two held for firing on PCR team in Tarn Taran

Two held for firing on PCR team in Tarn Taran

cities Updated: Dec 26, 2019 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Tarn Taran
Hindustantimes
         

Two persons were arrested for allegedly firing on a police control room (PCR) team at Asal village in Patti sub-division of Tarn Taran district on Wednesday night.

A 32-bore pistol and six rounds were recovered from the accused, identified as Gurbhej Singh of Asal village and Gursevak Singh of Baba Jeevan Singh Basti.

Around 10.50pm on Wednesday, a police control room (PCR) team patrolling on motorcycles in the Sadar (city) area received information that two persons were creating hooliganism at Asal Chowk, said superintendent of police (SP investigation) Jagjit Singh Walia at a press conference. When the team led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Hira Singh tried to restrain them, a drunk Gurbhej opened fire at the ASI, he said.

The bullet missed the ASI from a close range, the SP said, adding the two started quarrelling with the cops before they were overpowered and arrested.

A case was registered against the two under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Patti city police station.

Further investigations are on into the case, said SP Walia.

tags
top news
Police violated protocols: Report of fact-finding team on AMU clash
Police violated protocols: Report of fact-finding team on AMU clash
After BSY’s U-turn, Mamata to give money to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
After BSY’s U-turn, Mamata to give money to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
Tamil Nadu survivors recall the morning of horror that claimed 8000 lives
Tamil Nadu survivors recall the morning of horror that claimed 8000 lives
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities