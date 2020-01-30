e-paper
Two held for Malerkotla Cong councillor’s murder

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Police on Thursday cracked the murder of Malerkotla Congress councillor and owner of a marriage palace Mohammad Anwar, 53, with the arrest of two members of a gang who wanted to target Anwar’s companion Mohammad Yasin, alias Ghuggi.

Anwar was shot dead in Malerkotla, around 35km from Sangrur, late on January 23 evening when he was going to attend burial of his friend’s mother. The incident took place on Malerkotla-Ludhiana bypass when unidentified persons fired bullets at Anwar and Ghuggi, who were travelling on a scooter.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Garg said the police nominated three accused and two have been arrested.

Those arrested have been identified as Ahmed Hasan, alias Kaka, and Shahbaz, of Malerkotla. The third accused, Aamir Sohail, alias Ghossa, is on run, said the SSP.

“On November 25 last year, gangster Abdul Rashid was shot dead by four unidentified men during a wedding reception of his brother at a marriage palace in Malerkotla. The accused suspected Guggi’s role in the murder. The main target was Ghuggi, who was also attacked along with Anwar, but he escaped unhurt,” added the SSP.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 25, 27 of the Arms Act was registered at the Malerkotla City-2 police station.

