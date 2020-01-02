Two held for raping, threatening 16-year-old girl

cities

Gurugram The police on Wednesday arrested two men for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Manesar and threatening to release a video clip of the act on social media. The suspects were produced in a district court and sent to judicial custody.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday when the girl had gone near the hills, in a village near Manesar, for sightseeing, with a male friend. The police said that the duo had gone to the far side of the hills to visit a temple and was returning after clicking photographs when the suspects, identified as Shravan Kumar, 35, and Nitesh Kumar, 30, cornered them.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the suspects, spotting the duo, started misbehaving with the girl and her friend.

“One of the suspects threatened the boy and forcefully took him to a corner while the other suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in the bushes. The girl was then raped by the first suspect,” the police official said.

According to the police, the girl alleged that the suspects also allegedly recorded a video of the act and threatened to post it online. As the suspects were about to flee, the girl’s friend shouted calling for assistance and people in the area rushed to their aid.

The suspects were caught and then handed over to a police team at a nearby police post on Tuesday night. The police said the girl’s medical examination was conducted and her statement was recorded before a duty magistrate on Wednesday.

“It is not yet certain if the video of the act was recorded as it was not recovered from the mobile phone of the suspects,” the police official said.

A case was registered against the suspects under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the women’s police station in Manesar.