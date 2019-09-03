Two held for sodomising 14-year-old boy after spiking his drink in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 20:56 IST

Two men were arrested for allegedly sodomising a 14-year-old boy in Sadar Sohna on Monday. Police said the accused offered the boy a drink laced with intoxicants and sexually assaulted him, on the pretext of offering to drop him home.

Police said the incident took place on around 1pm on Monday, when the boy was returning home from a farm. The accused, who were on a motorcycle, offered to drop him but, instead, took him near a temple.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said they also purchased liquor from a wine shop on the way. “The accused men told him that they were taking a breather and took a dip at a water tank near the temple. Then, they consumed liquor and gave the boy a spiked drink. He was later sexually assaulted by the men. As he put up a fight, they beat him up with a stick and threatened to kill him if he told anyone about it,” said the police official.

Police said the accused left on their motorcycle. The boy later returned to his house on Sunday evening and told his father about the incident. The father filed a police complaint at Sadar Sohna police station on Monday morning.

The accused were arrested the same evening from Daula village. The suspects have been identified as Sanjay Raghav, 21, who works in a private company in Pataudi and Abhishek, alias Tutu,19, who is unemployed.

A case was registered against them under sections 323, 328, 506 and 34 of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act at Sadar Sohna police station. The motorcycle used by the duo was recovered. They were produced in a district court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody, said police.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 20:03 IST