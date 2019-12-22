Two held with 9 kilograms marijuana

cities

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 20:34 IST

Gurugram The police on Saturday arrested two men for allegedly selling marijuana from a checkpoint on the Old Delhi Road. The police said that the men were carrying nine kilograms of the illicit substance, packed in polythene bags.

The duo, identified as Aman, a native of Chapra in Bihar and Mohammed, a native of Motihari in Bihar, was arrested by a team of officials of crime branch, Sikanderpur.

A case was registered against them under Section 20 (b) (ii) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act at Palam Vihar police station on Saturday. They were produced before a court on Sunday and sent to police remand.

The incident took place on Saturday when a team of police officials saw the duo walking towards the checkpoint.

“I saw two men walking from Satguru Enclave and they were carrying two polybags in their hands. As soon as they reached the checkpoint, they turned back and started walking quickly. My colleagues and I ran and caught them,” Ranveer Singh, sub-inspector (SI), crime branch, Sikanderpur, said in the first information report (FIR).

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “During questioning, they said that they procured marijuana from their acquaintances in Delhi. They have been selling it for the past seven months in Gurugram. We are currently trying to find others involved.”

On August 24, police had arrested four men for allegedly trying to peddle 54 kilograms of marijuana near HSVP market in Sector 46. The police had said that two of the men procured marijuana from Odisha and had come to the city in a truck.