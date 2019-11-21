Two held with fake currency

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:25 IST

LUCKNOW The Special Task Force (STF) arrested two men in Lucknow on Thursday and recovered fake Indian currency with face value of Rs 1.23 lakh from them.

Papers, printer, ink and two-wheelers were also seized from the arrested persons, Raghvendra Singh and Ramapati Yadav, said police.

SSP (STF) Rajiv Narayan Mishra said the force had received reports regarding fake currency racket in Lucknow and adjoining areas. The STF team got a tip-off that some deal was going to be cracked near Kathauta crossing.

The cops arrested two persons along with fake currency.

One of the accused, Raghvendra, told police that they lived in Gomti Nagar in a rented house. He also revealed that some other members of the gang were arrested in Rae Bareli on November 2.

Raghavendra had come to Kathauta crossing to hand over the fake currency to Ramapati, said a cop.

The police registered a case under Section 489 of the IPC (tampering with property mark) against the accused.