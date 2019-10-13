Two houses broken into in Sector 44 high-rise

cities

Noida: Two houses in a high-rise in Sector 44 were allegedly broken into by unidentified burglars in the early hours of Sunday. The thieves did not take away any valuables, the police said. The incident took place when the occupants were away.

A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.

The incident was reported to the police around 3.15am. The two houses, one located on the third floor and another on the sixth floor, of Express Green society were allegedly broken into.

“We came to know about the incident when a police team reached the spot. It seems that the security guard had found the locks of the houses broken and then informed the police,” said Jaswant Singh, security supervisor of the society.

Singh said that both the families were out of town at the time of the break-ins. “We have informed them and they are on their way back. So far it doesn’t seem that any valuables were taken,” said Singh. He also said that the CCTV footage has been handed over to the police.

Police officials said that the houses had been ransacked. Based on a complaint from society officials, a case was registered at the Sector 39 police station for trespassing and attempted burglary under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“Nothing was taken away, but we have registered a case. The CCTV footage is being reviewed and we hope to find the burglars soon,” said Neeraj Malik, station house officer, Sector 39 police station.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 19:17 IST