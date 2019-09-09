Two injured in bear attack in Shimla village

cities

Two persons were injured after being attacked by bears, in two separate incidents, in Chirgaon,15km from Rohru sub division of Shimla district on Saturday.

The injured were identified as Padam Singh, 50, a resident of Andhra village and Suresh Kumar, 44, of Chirgaon.

In the first incident, victim Padam Singh was on his way back home from his orchard when a bear attacked him. He received injuries on his head and eyes. The bear fled as locals rushed to the spot after hearing Padam’s screams. He was rushed to the civil hospital Rohru where he was given first aid. Later, he was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla for specialised treatment.

In the second incident, victim Suresh Kumar was returning home from the jungle when a bear attacked him from behind and injured his ear. He was rushed to civil hospital, Rohru from where he was referred to IGMC, Shimla.

Bear menace in Himachal Pradesh has created fear among people as such incidents are being reported frequently, especially in rural areas.

Recently, a bear had killed three cows besides injuring at least 25 others at Dalan village in Kotgarh, 75km away from Shimla. Locals had filed a complaint at the forest department who installed a cage and trapping camera besides deploying a task force to catch the bear.

