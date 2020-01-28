Two injured in firing outside Modinagar food plaza, five booked

cities

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 20:24 IST

Ghaziabad: Two men suffered gunshot wounds after several men allegedly opened fire at them outside a food plaza adjacent to Delhi-Meerut Road late Monday. The police said they got to know about the incident through a hospital memo and, later, the family of the two victims lodged an FIR.

According to police, Deepak Kumar and Kapil Kumar, brothers aged about 26 years, were having dinner at a food plaza in Modinagar when the incident took place around 10.30pm Monday.

The two men are residents of Sikri in Modinagar. The police said Deepak sustained a bullet injury to his abdomen while Kapil sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

“While the two bothers were having dinner, a few of their acquaintances arrived at the spot and they all drank together. Later, there was a brawl outside the food plaza and the firing ensued. The two victims sustained a gunshot wound each and were rushed to a local hospital in Modinagar. When the hospital referred them to a specialty hospital, the family took the two injured to a private hospital in Ghaziabad,” Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural), said.

“The family did not inform police and we got to know of the incident through the memo despatched by the hospital (a mandatory procedure in all such cases). Thereafter, the family also arrived and gave a police complaint naming five men who are also from the same locality as theirs. We have registered a case of attempt to murder and the suspects will be nabbed soon. Some people are also being questioned. The bullets did not hit any vital organ of the two victims,” he added.

Tarun Kumar, brother of the two victims, said they do not know much about what transpired between the men and why the firing took place.

“They had gone out to have dinner. The men who fired at them are also from our locality. We are looking after the two at the hospital and both are in the ICU at present. We have also given a police complaint,” he said.

The police Tuesday evening said both the injured were stable and they will be questioned about the incident once they recover.