Two Kashmiri youth held in PoK on charges of spying, families appeal for release

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 22:34 IST

After the Pakistani security forces arrested two Kashmiri youth on charges of spying for India, from an area along the Line of Control in Gilgit-Baltistan, their families said that the duo had been missing since 2018 and appealed for their release.

Pakistan media released a video showing two Kashmiri youth—Feroz Ahmed Lone and Noor Mohammad Wani, both residents of Achoora, Gurez, Bandipora, under its custody. The duo was made to address the media in a blindfold.

In a video message, Feroz’s father Abdul Rahim Lone said, “My son has been missing since 2018. And now the Pakistan Army is claiming that he is an Indian spy. I appeal to both the governments to release my son.”

A relative of Noor, Bashir Ahmad Wani said that his nephew was never a spy and he doesn’t know how he went across the LoC. “I believe they have been forced to make such a statement. I appeal to the governments of India and Pakistan to release the duo.”

Pakistani media reports stated that Gilgit SSP Raja Mirza Hassan said the duo had been forcibly sent to Pakistan for spying and were arrested soon after they crossed the LoC in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Bandipora senior superintendent of police Rahul Malik said that the missing report of Feroz Ahmad Lone was registered in 2018. The SSP said that there was no record to suggest that the duo was involved in any spying activities.