Two killed, 2 hurt in Rewari collision

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 22:52 IST

Two youths were killed and as many others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tractor-trailer near Rodhai turn in Rewari on Friday night, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ashish Kumar and Ajay Kumar, both residents of Bawal in the district.

The injured persons are yet to be identified. It has been learnt that all of them were enrolled in a BCom course at a Bawal-based college.

A spokesperson of Rewari police said the accident took place when the victims were returning from a marriage function in Delhi.

“Ashish and Ajay died on the spot, while their injured friends were rushed to the government hospital in Rewari, from where they were referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak. Their condition is said to be critical,” he added.

The police started an investigation after registering a case of rash driving and death due to negligence against the driver of the car.