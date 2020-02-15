e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Two killed, 2 hurt in Rewari collision

Two killed, 2 hurt in Rewari collision

The injured persons are yet to be identified

cities Updated: Feb 15, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Two youths were killed and as many others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tractor-trailer near Rodhai turn in Rewari on Friday night, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ashish Kumar and Ajay Kumar, both residents of Bawal in the district.

The injured persons are yet to be identified. It has been learnt that all of them were enrolled in a BCom course at a Bawal-based college.

A spokesperson of Rewari police said the accident took place when the victims were returning from a marriage function in Delhi.

“Ashish and Ajay died on the spot, while their injured friends were rushed to the government hospital in Rewari, from where they were referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak. Their condition is said to be critical,” he added.

The police started an investigation after registering a case of rash driving and death due to negligence against the driver of the car.

top news
Amit Shah to visit Kolkata in March to decide Bengal civic poll strategy
Amit Shah to visit Kolkata in March to decide Bengal civic poll strategy
Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Arti Singh evicted, Paras leaves with Rs 10 lakh
Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Arti Singh evicted, Paras leaves with Rs 10 lakh
Bus marshal, auto driver, farmer among special invitees to Kejriwal oath ceremony
Bus marshal, auto driver, farmer among special invitees to Kejriwal oath ceremony
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
Arvind Kejriwal: From disruptor to Delhi’s leader
Arvind Kejriwal: From disruptor to Delhi’s leader
‘Much bigger achievement than ODI or T20 WC’: Pujara reveals 2021 target
‘Much bigger achievement than ODI or T20 WC’: Pujara reveals 2021 target
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities