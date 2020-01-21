Two killed as car plunges into gorge in Chamba

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 14:49 IST

Two persons were killed when their car skidded and fell into a gorge at Kashiri in Salooni, 60km from Chamba, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place late on Monday and the dead were identified as Mosem Deen, 34, and Iqbal, 28.

Chamba superintendent of police Monika Bhurungru said Deen, who was behind the wheel, lost control while negotiating a sharp bend.

A police team rushed to the spot on getting the information and launched a rescue operation with the help of locals.

Deen died on the spot, while Iqbal was rushed to Kihar Hospital and later shifted to Chamba Medical College where doctors referred him to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.

A case was registered.