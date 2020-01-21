e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Cities / Two killed as car plunges into gorge in Chamba

Two killed as car plunges into gorge in Chamba

cities Updated: Jan 21, 2020 14:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two persons were killed when their car skidded and fell into a gorge at Kashiri in Salooni, 60km from Chamba, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place late on Monday and the dead were identified as Mosem Deen, 34, and Iqbal, 28.

Chamba superintendent of police Monika Bhurungru said Deen, who was behind the wheel, lost control while negotiating a sharp bend.

A police team rushed to the spot on getting the information and launched a rescue operation with the help of locals.

Deen died on the spot, while Iqbal was rushed to Kihar Hospital and later shifted to Chamba Medical College where doctors referred him to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

He succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.

A case was registered.

top news
Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination filing delayed, AAP blames BJP
Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination filing delayed, AAP blames BJP
‘Protest as much as you can, CAA won’t be taken back’: Amit Shah
‘Protest as much as you can, CAA won’t be taken back’: Amit Shah
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
‘Won’t apologise’: Rajini on controversy around remarks against Periyar
‘Won’t apologise’: Rajini on controversy around remarks against Periyar
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram on IMF, Gita Gopinath’s word of caution
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram on IMF, Gita Gopinath’s word of caution
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
Qualcomm’s new mobile processors embrace ISRO’s GPS-alternative NavIC
Qualcomm’s new mobile processors embrace ISRO’s GPS-alternative NavIC
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities