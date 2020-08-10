Two killed in separate incidents in outer Delhi

delhi

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:14 IST

Two men were killed and another injured in two separate murders reported from outer Delhi’s Shahabad Dairy and Bawana between late Sunday night and Monday morning. Both murders appeared to be the result of personal enmity, police said.

In the Shahabad Dairy case, police arrested one suspect. In the second case, they were yet to ascertain the identity of the murderers and find a motive behind the murder of a 35-year-old man, whose battered body was found in a house in Bawana.

According to the police, the control room received a call early Sunday regarding a firing incident in Shahabad Dairy area. A police team reached there and found two men – Abhishek and Ravi -- with bullet and stab injuries. The were taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where Abhishek died.

“Abhishek died during treatment at the hospital. Ravi survived. Ravi has a criminal record. The two groups had an altercation over pigs. A case of murder and attempt to murder was registered and one attacker, Amit alias Mitta, was held. Efforts are on to nab other suspects,” deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Gaurav Sharma, said.

A purported video of Ravi lying on a stretcher trolley in hospital and narrating the attack on him and his friend, allegedly by members of a family known to them, is circulating on social media.

Ravi is seen in the video taking names of the persons who allegedly attacked him and killed Abhishek. He is also heard saying they were on the run since the alleged attackers had been looking for an opportunity to kill them.

The second murder came to light around 11.30 am Monday when a person known to the victim went to meet him at his home and found his body with multiple injuries on the floor, a police officer, who asked not to be named, said.

A case of murder was registered at the Bawana police station. Prima facie, the police suspect personal enmity or business rivalry behind the murder.

The victim, Rajeev alias Raju Kala, was previously involved in a dozen crimes, including two murders, two dacoities, two attempts to murder, abduction, and five burglaries, DCP Sharma said.

A property dealer, Rajeev was living alone in Bawana. “Rajeev was staying alone and away from his parental house to remain in contact with other criminals and involve in criminal activities, which are being ascertained. The suspects will be nabbed soon,” the DCP said.