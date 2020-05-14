Two Ludhiana MC employees suspended for demanding money from migrant workers

cities

Updated: May 14, 2020 01:01 IST

Two Ludhiana municipal corporation employees were suspended on Wednesday for demanding money from migrant workers for letting them into a bus ferrying them to the railway station for boarding Shramik special trains.

MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar took action against the duo after a video of the employees demanding money from migrants was widely circulated on the social media on Tuesday.

The duo — Jaspal, a clerk deputed in property tax branch of Zone C, and Sukhpreet singh, peon at the office of first appellate authority — admitted that they had taken ₹200 each from some migrant labourers on Tuesday, said the MC chief, adding that therefore, they had been suspended.

She also warned other MC employees of strict action if caught indulging in corrupt practices.

The civic body is responsible for ferrying migrant workers from pick-up points to the railway station in buses.

Earlier on Tuesday, around 250 migrant labourers staging a protest had blocked the Ludhiana-Delhi National Highway near Kakowal Road, accusing the police and MC employees of not making adequate arrangements for ferrying them to the railway station.