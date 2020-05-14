e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two Ludhiana MC employees suspended for demanding money from migrant workers

Two Ludhiana MC employees suspended for demanding money from migrant workers

Action against the duo comes after a video of the employees demanding money from migrants was circulated on social media

cities Updated: May 14, 2020 01:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Ludhiana civic body is responsible for ferrying migrant workers from the pick-up points to the railway station in buses.
Ludhiana civic body is responsible for ferrying migrant workers from the pick-up points to the railway station in buses.(HT File Photo)
         

Two Ludhiana municipal corporation employees were suspended on Wednesday for demanding money from migrant workers for letting them into a bus ferrying them to the railway station for boarding Shramik special trains.

MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar took action against the duo after a video of the employees demanding money from migrants was widely circulated on the social media on Tuesday.

The duo — Jaspal, a clerk deputed in property tax branch of Zone C, and Sukhpreet singh, peon at the office of first appellate authority — admitted that they had taken ₹200 each from some migrant labourers on Tuesday, said the MC chief, adding that therefore, they had been suspended.

She also warned other MC employees of strict action if caught indulging in corrupt practices.

The civic body is responsible for ferrying migrant workers from pick-up points to the railway station in buses.

Earlier on Tuesday, around 250 migrant labourers staging a protest had blocked the Ludhiana-Delhi National Highway near Kakowal Road, accusing the police and MC employees of not making adequate arrangements for ferrying them to the railway station.

top news
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
Thank you, says Modi to PM CARES donors; earmarks Rs 3,100 cr for Covid-19
TDS, TCS reduced by 25%. Here is how it will work in 7 FAQs
TDS, TCS reduced by 25%. Here is how it will work in 7 FAQs
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
Railways introduces waiting lists for travellers from May 22: All you need to know
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
‘First state to work on this’: Facing flak for Covid handling, Mamata looks for a turnaround
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Did not face govt interference in judicial appointments: Ex-CJI Gogoi
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Sachin got more determined, Kohli loses his temper: Wasim Akram
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement
Relief for real estate sector amid Covid crisis: Watch govt announcement
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 CasesMBSE HSLC Result 2020 DeclaredMizoram Board Class 10 result 2020Nirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In