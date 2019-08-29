Two men arrested for assault in road rage incident

gurugram

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 00:07 IST

Two men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting two brothers with a brick and a rod in a road rage incident at Jharsa village in Sector 39. Police said at least one more accomplice is yet to be arrested.

The arrested men were identified as Gaurav and Dilip, both suspected to be in their late teens. Police arrested them from the spot.

According to police, the victims are residents of Sector 39 and run their own business in Jharsa village. The incident took place on Wednesday when one of the victims reached his office in a Swift Dzire car.

“When I reached my office, a Hyundai Accent car stopped right next to my car. The man on the co-driver’s seat came out of the vehicle and began abusing me. When I asked him to stop, he started beating me up. At least two other men got off the car and hit me with a brick on my head. When my brother came out of the office and tried to intervene, they hit him with a rod,” the victim said in the first information report (FIR).

Talking to HT, the victim said that the alleged altercation took place as he did not give way to the suspects’ car in a narrow lane near his office.

Basant Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station, said, “Two of the suspects have been arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspects under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station on Wednesday.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 22:33 IST