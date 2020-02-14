Two men booked for shooting each other

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:14 IST

Gurugram: Two men were booked on Thursday for allegedly shooting at each other after a heated argument at Bhudka village in Bilaspur on Wednesday night. However, the police said that they did not find any gunshot injuries on the men and still have to confirm the firing of the gunshots.

According to the police, the men were identified as Satpal and Sanesh. Both are residents of Bhudka village and are neighbours. The incident took place around 11pm, when Sanesh was allegedly having drinks with his friends on the terrace of his house.

In his police complaint, Satpal said the terraces of his and Sanesh’s house are attached. While drinking, Sanesh allegedly damaged Satpal’s water tanker. “When I heard the sound, I rushed upstairs and raised an objection. He then began throwing bricks at me. When I retaliated and threw bricks at him, he pulled out his gun and fired at me,” Satpal added. He further alleged that Sanesh fired three shots, two of which missed and one grazed his chest. He then allegedly threatened to kill him the next time and fled the spot.

However, Sanesh denied the allegations and filed a police complaint against Satpal, alleging that he was the one who fired at him after the argument. Police said both the men have a personal enmity, and are involved in litigation against each other.

Jai Prakash, station house officer, Bilaspur police station, said, “In both complaints, each said the other fired the gun. However, we did not find any gunshot injuries. We have recorded their statements and are investigating the case. They are yet to be arrested.”

Cases were filed against both the men under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station on Thursday.