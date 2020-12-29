Two men booked for stabbing man during cricket match in Bhiwandi

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 01:20 IST

Two people were booked at Bhiwandi on Friday for allegedly stabbing a 24-year-old man with a knife after an argument broke out between the trio while playing cricket.

The police have identified the accused but have not arrested them.

Mohammad Yusuf Shaikh, 24, was admitted to Indira Gandhi government hospital in Bhiwandi. His condition is serious. Police are still questioning before making arrest.

On Friday, youngsters from Gaibi Nagar area, in Bhiwandi, were playing cricket in the evening when the incident occurred.

“All of them were playing the game but Mohammad did some cheating which sparked the quarrel between the trio. In anger, one of accused took out a knife and stabbed the victim thrice and fled,” an officer from Shantinagar police station said.

Police registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.