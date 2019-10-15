Two men kill themselves at Delhi Metro stations within six hours

cities

Oct 15, 2019

Two persons, including a 25-year-old research executive of a hotel chain company, allegedly killed themselves at Delhi Metro stations in two separate incidents that took place between six hours on Tuesday.

While the research executive from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior was married two months ago, the 40-year-old man who allegedly killed himself at the Uttam Nagar East Metro station was unmarried and jobless, Metro police said.

The first incident took place around 9.30 am at Uttam Nagar where the 40-year-old man allegedly jumped off th iron barrier of the unpaid area of the station, said Vikram Porwal, deputy commissioner of police (Delhi Metro Police).

“A traffic policeman on duty spotted the injured man and rushed him to Mata Chanan Devi hospital where he was declared brought dead. The man’s Aadhar card revealing his name and a suicide note was found from his possession. In the note, the man said he was taking the step because of financial debt. The man from west Delhi was unmarried and had no source of livelihood,” the DCP added.

In a similar incident, the police control room received a call that a 25-year-old man had been hit by a moving metro train at the New Ashok Nagar Metro station around 2 pm. The injured man was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Police said CCTV footage confirmed that the man allegedly leaned out of the platform as soon as he saw a train approaching the platform. “His head was hit by the approaching train. He died of severe head injuries,” said DCP Porwal. The man was identified and his family in Gwalior was informed about his death.

Police said the man’s family told them that after completing a hotel management course, he joined a hotel chain company in Delhi as research executive two years ago. He was living in a rented flat in west Delhi.

“His family members and friends have been contacted to ascertain the reason behind his step. He got married two months ago,” said a police officer.

Oct 15, 2019