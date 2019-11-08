e-paper
Two men try to steal cash from ATM in Mahalunge, security alarm helps police nab culprits

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2019 20:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Chakan police have caught two thieves who broke into an automated teller machine (ATM), at Waghjainagar in Mhalunge, on Thursday night and were in the process of stealing cash when the head office got alerts from the security alarm at the spot. The head office staffers informed the police and in a quick swoop, the duo was arrested during a nakabandi (blockade) operation carried out in the area to nab the suspects.

The arrested duo has been identified as Vinay Sham Pande (23), a native of Uttar Pradesh and Akash Hirasagar Tiwari ( 23), a native of Madhya Pradesh.

Navnath Uttam Kanse (33) has a lodged a complaint in this regard.

Police sub-inspector Vijay Sapkal, the investigating officer in the case, said that the ICICI bank ATM is located in Waghjainagar in Mhalunge where the incident took place.

“They removed the ATM cover and were about to breach the system when it sent an alert to the headquarters regarding the attempt to steal cash. The bank alerted the police control room and beat marshals were ordered to conduct nakabandi along with the local policemen on duty,” he said.

Sapkal explained that the duo resided near the ATM and there was no security personnel on duty during the incident.

“The internal alert system of the ATM security conveyed the threat to the bank headquarters which relayed the information to control room and we could arrest the duo,” he said.

The duo had left the ATM sensing trouble but the CCTV footage helped the police nab the suspects swiftly.

