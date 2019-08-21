Two minors ‘tied in MP police station’, probe ordered

cities

Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday ordered a probe after photos purportedly showing two minor boys chained and tied to a table at a police station in Ujjain went viral on the social media. The boys have been detained at the police station since Sunday, officials said on the condition of anonymity, adding that they were presented before a juvenile board on Tuesday after the photos went viral.

Six people, including the three minor boys, were detained on Sunday in Nanakheda area of Ujjain in connection with a theft on August 9, they said.

It is not known who clicked the photos and posted them on the social media.

Talking to the media, Ujjain district police chief Sachin Atulkar said, “A probe was ordered against the police station in-charge and staff. The city superintendent of police will conduct the investigation.

