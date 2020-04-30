Two more Covid-19 patients recover in HP, total 27 cured so far

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 19:43 IST

Two more Covid-19 patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday taking the total number of those cured in the state to 27.

“Two more Covid-19 patients from Chamba and Kangra districts were cured after testing negative twice for coronavirus,” additional chief secretary (health) R D Dhiman said.

Dhiman said both the patients, who were undergoing treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, are being discharged from the hospital.

They will be kept under observation in an institutional quarantine facility for two weeks and will be discharged if they test negative after the observation period is over.

Both the patients work in a Hindi newspaper in Jalandhar and sneaked into Himachal Pradesh on April 10 in a vehicle supplying essential commodities. They were tested positive for Covid-19 on April 15.

With this, 27 patients have recovered in the state — 12 from Una district, five from Solan, five from Chamba, four from Kangra and one from Sirmaur district.

To date, 40 Covid-19 cases including one fatality have been reported in the state.

Kangra is Covid-free

Kangra, the most populous district of Himachal Pradesh has become corona-free with the recovery of one active case.

Two cases were reported on March 20 and the third case, a 69-year-old Tibetan man who died of acute respiratory distress, was tested positive on March 23 after his death.

The fourth case, a Tablighi Jamaat worker, was reported on April 5 and fifth on April 15.