Two more men test positive in Punjab's Covid-19 cluster, taking Mohali district count up to 50

Two more men test positive in Punjab’s Covid-19 cluster, taking Mohali district count up to 50

Both are neighbours of the first positive case from Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi

cities Updated: Apr 11, 2020 13:14 IST
HT Correspondent
MOHALI: With two more persons testing positive for Covid-19 at Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi town on Saturday, the total count of coronavirus cases in Mohali district touched 50.

A 38-year-old man and a 58-year-old man tested positive. They were in contact with the village heads, the sarpanch and a panch, who are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Gian Sagar Hospital, Banur.

With this, the total number of positive people at Jawaharpur village, which has emerged as the biggest Covid-19 cluster, has gone up to 34.

“They are from a new family and were neighbours. They had been in touch with the first positive case of the village and were tested after contact tracing,” said civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh.

The samples of their family members and their contacts are being collected for testing.

The 10 positive patients in Dera Bassi’s Jawaharpur village are all members of the extended family of the panch and sarpanch, who had tested positive earlier.

The district administration has already declared the village, having a population of 3,000, a containment zone, completely banning the movement of people.

Besides, three neighbouring villages of Devi Naga, Mehmudpur and Haripur Kurha have also been sealed.

The 42-year-old panch was the first to test positive on April 4.

