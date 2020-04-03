e-paper
Apr 03, 2020-Friday
Two Nizamuddin returnees test positive in PCMC

Two Nizamuddin returnees test positive in PCMC

cities Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:19 IST
Archana Dahiwal
Archana Dahiwal
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Panic gripped the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad after two persons who had returned from the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin, New Delhi, tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus on Friday.

In the last 12 days, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) did not report a single positive case of Covid-19. As many as 12 cases have been reported since the outbreak out of which ten have recovered and discharged from the hospital after completing the mandatory isolation period. The other two patients will be discharged soon, said civic officials.

Anna Bodade, PCMC assistant commissioner, said, “Out of the two patients, the first sample test report of one patient has come negative after he was admitted on March 19 after returning from the Philippines. We are waiting for the second test report and will discharge the patient if the report comes negative.”

