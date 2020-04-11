Two paramedics from Himachal’s Solan test Covid-19 positive

cities

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 11:33 IST

DHARAMSHALA: The number of Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh climbed to 30 as two paramedics from Baddi town in Solan district tested positive for coronavirus late on Friday.

Additional chief secretary, health, RD Dhiman said that 127 samples were tested at three facilities in the state of which 125 came out negative and two positive.

“The fresh cases are paramedical staff of a private hospital in Baddi. They were primary contacts of a Delhi-based industrialist’s 70-year-old wife who died of Covid-19 at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, on April 3,” he said.

With this, the number of active Covid-19 cases is 20 in the state.

3 JAMAAT ACTIVISTS AMONG

FIVE PEOPLE CURED

Five people, including three Jamaat workers from Una district, have been cured and four patients have been shifted out of the state for treatment.

A US-returned Tibetan died in Kangra on March 3.

The second follow-up samples of three more Jamaat workers, whose first follow-up sample came out negative, will be tested on Saturday.

Himachal Pradesh had reported its first two Covid-19 cases on March 20 and the third on March 23.

The number rose sharply after April 1, as 27 people tested positive within 10 days, most of them who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month.