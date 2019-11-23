Two Punjab cops under scanner for false petition in HC

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:12 IST

An inspector and a DSP level officer of Punjab police posted in Mohali have come under the scanner after a warrant officer appointed by Punjab and Haryana high court found “no one under illegal detention” in the office of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Kharar. Police are probing the role of these officials in the false complaint filed by Dera Bassi resident Gurpreet Singh and Vijay Gulati.

After the warrant officer found the complaint to be false, the senior superintendent of police, Mohali, Kuldeep Singh Chahal ordered an inquiry into the role of the inspector and DSP with whom Gurpreet and Gulati were in touch.

“We will wait for the high court order on this false complaint. But an internal probe has been marked against the DSP and inspector suspected to be behind this,” said Chahal.

Sequence of events Gurpreet Singh, on Thursday had filed a habeas corpus before the high court alleging that CIA incharge inspector Sukhbir and ASI Gurpratap Singh, had illegally detained his friend Vineet Gulati.

Police accused of illegal detentionGurpreet alleged that police officials were demanding money under the threat of registering a false case. Gurpreet, who used to drive a truck, is also named as an accused in a number of cases under the NDPS Act. High court appointed Vijay Gupta as warrant officer with instruction that if anyone is found in detention then register an FIR against the police officials.

Gulati sneaked inOn Thursday night, warrant officer Vijay Gupta raided CIA. One unidentified person entered CIA at the same time and entered the munshi’s room. His presence was questioned when the warrant officer refused that the man had come with him. The person was identified as Gulati, exposing that the petition was filed with ulterior motive.

CCTV nailed lieThe CCTV footage also nailed the lie, as it showed Gulati sneaking in with the petitioner, when the warrant officer entered the CIA premises along with the petition of habeas corpus.

Officer asks court to award strict punishment The warrant officer on Friday relayed the matter to the HC, submitting before it that the petition alleging illegal detention was part of a conspiracy to malign police. The law officer told HC that CCTV footage show Gulati sneaking into of CIA premises with the petitioner when the warrant officer entered. He also sought action against the petitioner and urged HC to dismiss the false petition with exemplary cost and strict action against those involved..