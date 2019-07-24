Two reptiles rescued from different spots

Gurugram: A three-foot-long injured rat snake was rescued on Tuesday evening from a house in a village near Kherki Daula, around 14 km from Gurugram city.

The rat snake, believed to be a female and weighing four kilograms, was kept under observation for several hours before being released in the Aravallis under the supervision of wildlife officials.

Anil Gandas, a city-based wildlife enthusiast who led the rescue operation, said the reptile was hit by sticks. “We kept the rat snake under observation and released it on Wednesday afternoon after it was found in healthy condition. We had conducted a few tests on Tuesday night and the reports were released on Wednesday. It was found in healthy condition and has even passed tests on Wednesday morning, which is a healthy sign,” he said.

Around 6pm on Tuesday, Gandas received a call from 21-year-old Tarun Yadav, a post-graduate student of Delhi University and resident of Rampura village, saying that he had spotted a snake in his residence. Yadav said his house is situated next to the fields.

After receiving the call, Gandas, who was returning home after work, took a turn and drove towards the spot. “When I reached the house, I saw the snake was finding it difficult to move. It seemed someone had hit it hard with sticks and must have tried to kill. The snake was slowly moving and tried to hide below the dining table,” Gandas said.

The snake did not react and was easily rescued by the team, he said.

Yadav said he spotted the snake moving inside his house when he was standing on the rooftop with friends. “I rushed downstairs and saw the snake near the dining room that was close to the kitchen. I called the wildlife helpline number and informed them,” Yadav said.

Yadav said he kept a close watch on the snake, as it slid under a table and had started moving towards the bedroom.

In another incident, students and teachers of a Government senior secondary girls’ school in Manesar were gripped with panic when they spotted a monitor lizard entering into a classroom.

A distress call was made to the wildlife helpline number, said a wildlife official.

Karan Singh, who teaches English in the school, said when the students were getting ready for the morning prayers they spotted the reptile entering the classroom. “The students began running here and there out of fear. The lizard had hid under one of the tables. We locked the classroom and asked the students to gather in the playground as we were not sure if there were more in the school,” he said.

Gandas said he rescued the lizard and released it in Aravallis in the afternoon.

