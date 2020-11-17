Two snatchers held in Rohini after shoot-out

cities

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:54 IST

New Delhi:

Two men wanted by police in Delhi and Haryana in at least 120 criminal cases such as snatching and robbery were arrested after a shootout in KN Katju Marg area on Monday afternoon.

Police said the two men Sunil, 32, and Amit, 22 -- referred to only by their first names in police records -- had shot at the police team from their country-made pistols when they were asked to stop before their arrest.

Police said no one was injured in their team but the two men received bullet injuries in their legs during the shootout and were to BSA hospital.

Police recovered two countrymade pistols, including the one used to fire at the police team, along with a stolen Black Pulsar motorcycle.

Deputy commissioner of police(Rohini) PK Mishra said Sunil has 109 criminal cases against him while Amit has 20. Mishra said Sunil was a peon at a school at Sonepat in Haryana while Amit was unemployed. The two are residents of Bankner village in outer Delhi’s Narela.

DCP Mishra said police were analysing the pattern of snatching cases in the KN Katju Marg area when they deduced that two persons were using a black motorcycle to commit the crimes.

KN Katju Marg and its nearby areas such as Prashant Vihar and parts of Rohini report a high number of snatching cases every year.

“At about 4 pm, head constable Sunil and constable Vicky were patrolling in the area when they met constables Kuldeep and Rakesh. A snatching incident had already taken place early Monday. The four police personnel then started looking for suspicious motorcycle riders. At 4.25 pm, they saw two persons on a black motorcycle coming towards them from A-2 Block, Sector-16 Rohini. On seeing the police staff, the men immediately turned back and sped away,” DCP Mishra said.

Mishra said the four police personnel chased the bikers and asked them to stop, “But the pillion driver took out his pistol and fired at the police. Our staff managed to escape unhurt and continued to chase. The bikers stopped, pulled out their gun again and aimed at the police. Our officers fired in self-defence and shot them on the lower part of their body. They tried to escape but were overpowered and admitted to BSA hospital,” DCP Mishra added.

Snatching of mobile phones, necklaces and hand bags by riders on motorcycles and scooters is one of the most common crimes in Delhi. Every year, police stations across the city register at least 6,000 cases of snatching.