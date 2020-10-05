e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two suspected criminals held after shootout in Vikaspuri

Two suspected criminals held after shootout in Vikaspuri

cities Updated: Oct 05, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: Two suspected criminals were arrested after a brief chase and a gunfight in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri on Sunday night, Delhi Police said on Monday. Both of them took one bullet each in their legs while two policemen were hit in their bulletproof vests but escaped unhurt.

A total of eight rounds were fired, including five by the raiding team, police said.

“The arrested criminals, Deepak alias Deepu,32, and Surender alias Sheru,40, are members of a gang led by Salman Tyagi and Saddam alias Gauri. Deepak was also wanted in a case registered against him under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), 1999,” said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), (special cell), Delhi Police

On Sunday evening, DCP Yadav said, the special cell team received information that the two associates of Saddam would go to Vikaspuri to kill a rival. Acting on the tip-off, the team waited at the Ganda Nala road near Vikaspuri. Around 8 pm, the team members spotted Deepak and Surender on a motorcycle.

“The police team ordered Deepak to stop and surrender but he accelerated and tried to flee. The police chased them. The two suspects’ motorcycle skidded off the road following the hot chase by the police. Though the team surrounded the suspects, the duo whipped out their guns and fired at the police,” said DCP Yadav.

“Deepak fired two rounds of which one missed a constable, who was trying to apprehend the duo. His other bullet hit the bulletproof vest of a head constable. Surender fired one bullet that hit a sub-inspector (S-I) in his bulletproof vest. Our team members fired five bullets in self-defence. Deepak and Surender took one bullet each in their left and right legs. Both the policemen, who were shot at, are safe,” the DCP said, adding two pistols and five cartridges were recovered from them.

The injured men were admitted to an adjoining hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. A case was registered against the duo and they were arrested. The three were wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion. They worked for the Salman Tyagi and Saddam Gauri gang.

Police said Tyagi is a history sheeter of Hari Nagar police station and was externed from Delhi for two years in 2015 because of his criminal activities. He reorganised his gang and started extorting from illegal betting operators in west Delhi. He was arrested by police in 2016 and since then he has been operating from jail, they said.

Saddam aka Gauri is a close aide of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana. He was arrested by the special cell team in Meerut following a shootout in October, 2019.He was wanted in several criminal cases such as murder, attempts to murder, robberies, dacoities, snatching and for attacking police personnel. He was also booked under MCOCA, 1999, police said.

top news
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
AI should not become weapon of non-state actors: PM Modi
IPL 2020, Live Score: Rabada, Stoinis star in DC’s 59-run win over RCB
IPL 2020, Live Score: Rabada, Stoinis star in DC’s 59-run win over RCB
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In