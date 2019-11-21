Two thefts in Pune city 

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:08 IST

Pune: Two cases of theft were lodged at Yerawada police station and Chatuhshringi police station respectively during the past 48 hours.

In the first case, Azimuddin Shaikh (42), a resident of Phulenagar on Alandi road, lodged a complaint with the Yerawada police stating that some unidentified thieves stole gold and cash estimated to be worth Rs 2.12 lakh on Wednesday.

Shaikh and his family member were not at home when the thieves struck and decamped with the goods. In the second case, a 33-year old woman has lodged a complaint with the police stating that unidentified thieves stole jewellery worth Rs 1.50 lakh from her flat on Wednesday.

According to the police,the victim was not at home when some unidentified thieves sneaked into the house and stole the ornaments. The police have invoked IPC 380 ( theft ) against unidentified thieves in connection with the incident.