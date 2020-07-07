Two women held for drug peddling in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 21:41 IST

Two women have been arrested for drug peddling by the Special Task Force and 1.2kg heroin was recovered from their possession on Monday late evening.

The women stated to be sisters, were going to deliver the drug consignment when the STF arrested them. The STF produced the accused before a court on Tuesday that sent them to one-day police custody.

The police have also recovered an electronic weighing machine from the accused identified as Kiran Bala alias Manna, 37, and Suman Bala, 45, both residents of Haibowal.

STF AIG Snehdeep Sharma said that acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested the women from Durgapuri. During questioning the accused told the police that they procured heroin from Delhi and Amritsar.

A case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at STF Mohali.

The women are facing trial in 12 cases, the police said adding that Kiran Bala is declared proclaimed offender in a drug peddling case, while Suman Bala is declared proclaimed offender in two drug peddling cases.

The AIG added that the women are daughters of notorious drug peddler Birju, who died sometime back.