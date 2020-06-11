e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Two youngsters from Punjab’s Talwandi Sabo and Malout with travel history to Delhi test positive for Covid-19

Two youngsters from Punjab’s Talwandi Sabo and Malout with travel history to Delhi test positive for Covid-19

Samples of family members, immediate contacts of a 27-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman sent for testing

chandigarh Updated: Jun 11, 2020 16:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Representative Image/HT )
         

Bathinda: A 27-year-old resident of Talwandi Sabo sub division in Bathinda tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Civil surgeon Dr Amrik Singh Sandhu said the patient had returned from Delhi to his native village of Lehri in a taxi recently. He was in home quarantine since then.

Dr Sandhu said five primary contacts, including parents of the patient and the taxi driver, have been identified and their samples have been sent for testing.

In another case from Muktsar district, a newly married woman from Malout town tested positive for Covid-19. During the lockdown, the 20-year-old was stuck at her parents’ house in Delhi and came back to her in-laws recently.

The district health officials have zeroed in on her seven primary contacts, including her husband and in-laws, and their samples are being collected.

Meanwhile, three people were discharged in Muktsar district after they were cured of coronavirus infection.

The district now has two active cases of Covid-19.

top news
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
Security agencies red flag Imran Khan’s 1,600 scholarship plan for Kashmiris
BJP offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs, wants to destabilise govt: Ashok Gehlot
BJP offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs, wants to destabilise govt: Ashok Gehlot
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
‘Nothing to hide’: Tamil Nadu CM on reports of mismatch in Chennai’s Covid-19 death toll
Sabarimala board puts freeze on temple opening, Kerala calls for talks
Sabarimala board puts freeze on temple opening, Kerala calls for talks
‘Covid-free’ document in hand, Bengal migrants back to jobs in other states
‘Covid-free’ document in hand, Bengal migrants back to jobs in other states
Rahul Gandhi, ex-US diplomat to discuss impact of Covid-19 crisis tomorrow
Rahul Gandhi, ex-US diplomat to discuss impact of Covid-19 crisis tomorrow
Beijing city reports first confirmed Covid-19 case in nearly two months
Beijing city reports first confirmed Covid-19 case in nearly two months
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in J&K’s Rajouri
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In