Two youth held with heroin in Ludhiana

Two youth held with heroin in Ludhiana

A case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered

cities Updated: Jul 28, 2020 00:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The Ludhiana unit of the Special Task Force (STF) has recovered 235 gram heroin from two men while they were going to deliver the consignment on Sunday night.

Those arrested have been identified as Sahil, alias Kala, 24, of Rishi Nagar, Patiala, and Satish Gupta, 23, of Dhandhran. Gupta is already facing trial in a robbery case lodged against him in Raikot. He was arrested by Raikot police in February for robbing ₹3 lakh from a grocery shop in Mohalla Sechra of Raikot and was out on bail.

An accomplice of theirs, Deepak Mehra of Gill village, Ludhiana, is yet to be arrested.

AIG (STF) Snehdeep Sharma said the smugglers were held on a tip off. The accused were crossing the area on a motorcycle when they were stopped for checking. When frisked, 235 gm heroin was found hidden under the seat of the motorcycle.

The accused told police that they worked for Deepak Mehra who smuggled heroin and handed it over to them for selling.

A case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered. The accused were produced before a court on Monday and remanded to one-day police custody.

A hunt is on for Deepak Mehra, police said.

