Two youths land in police net with 2.4kg heroin, car seized

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:40 IST

Police have arrested two youths with 2.4kg heroin. The accused were identified as Shubham alias Bamb, 23, of New Kundanpuri and Abhishek Jain alias Lucky, 21, of Sunder Nagar. Police said the seized heroin is worth ₹12 crore.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said the two were nabbed on Tuesday evening while they were going towards New Kundanpuri on a road along the Buddha Nullah in a Maruti Swift car bearing the registration PB10 BV 5773.

“A team of crime branch and counter intelligence checked the car and recovered 2.4kg heroin, an electronic weighing machine and 90 polythene bags. The car was also seized,” he said.

The accused were booked under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Division Number 4 police station.

Agrawal said Shubham had worked as a salesman at a clothing store in Madhopuri before getting into drug peddling while Abhishek was working at his uncle’s hosiery factory.

“The accused had bought the heroin from a person residing in the border areas of the district and were going to sell it among addicts. We are verifying their claims and also checking whether the car is theirs or stolen,” the police commissioner said.

CRIMINAL PAST

Police said Shubham had two cases of snatching and attempt to murder registered against him in Hoshiarpur, and was in jail for the past two years in the snatching case.

Agrawal said Shubham had stolen a car for peddling drugs and also opened fire at the police team that had gone to arrest him. “Shubham had got parole a month ago and it was his first consignment after coming out of jail,” said the police chief, adding that they were also checking the past record of Abhishek.

The duo was produced before the court and remanded in two-day police custody.

STF NABS MAN WITH 62GM HEROIN

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested a Jamalpur resident and recovered 62g heroin from him.

The accused, Taranjit Singh, was nabbed at a checkpoint near Jamalpur Chowk based on a tip-off. Police have also seized the scooter in which he was carrying the contraband.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Jamalpur police station.