U-14 boys tennis: Degamwar overcomes Nagpure

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 19:19 IST

PUNE Before the final, Eshan Degamwar had competed thrice against Anmol Nagpure and lost every time. On the fourth occasion, Degamwar overcame Nagpure, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 to claim the Yonex Sunrise All India Ranking Talent Series (7) under-14 tennis tournament at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi on Friday.

Degamwar also claimed the doubles title, partnering Aryan Hood. The duo defeated thir-seeded Jay Pawar and Prathamesh Patil 6-3, 6-7(6-3), 10-3.

“Last time when I faced Anmol it was during Junior Tennis League (team championship) so I was playing under pressure, but today I played freely and my shots were not slow, like our last meeting,” said Degamwar, who trains under Atul Devdhare and Kapil Kinnari in Kharadi.

In all the three sets, Degamwar was trailing before he rallied in first and third set to clinch the title.

“I could not control my shots and the opponent played really well,” added Nagpure.

