U-14 Varroc Cup: Varroc Academy win battle of extras

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 23:03 IST

Pune: It turned out be a day of extra runs at Varroc Vengsarkar Cricket Academy as a total of 77 extras – 52 Club of Maharashtra and 25 by Varroc — were bowled during the under-14 40-over Varroc Cup match on Tuesday.

Varroc Academy won the contest by 204 runs as they bowled out Club of Maharashtra (CoM) for mere 39 runs. CoM batsmen could only score 14 runs by bat as they were bowled out in 16 overs.

“We are an inexperienced team and were under pressure after Varroc put a big score on the board,” said Riddhesh Bhuruk, captain of CoM.

After a slow start for Varroc Academy, it was the fourth wicket partnership between Yashwith Sai (49) and Tanishq Khedkar (37) that stitched 93 runs in 97 balls to take thing on track for the home team.

“Three wickets fell early after Abhijeet Pawar and Om Bhabad added 46 of 45 balls for the first wickets,” said Vaibhav Agam, captain of Varroc Academy.

CoM bowlers failed to build on pressure after taking three quick wickets as they kept bowling too many wide balls to release the pressure of 35 wide balls were bowled by the team.

Coming to bat, CoM never get going as they were outdone by the pace bowling of Akshat Singh who sent both the openers – Shaurya Panchal and Raj Masal — on duck. Captain Riddhesh Bhuruk also got out without scoring runs.

Akshat Singh added two more wickets in his tally and he got the able support of Om Bhabad who took two wickets as Varroc script an easy win.

Easy win for PYC

PYC rode high on the performance of their opening pairs as they notched 10 wickets win over Poona Club.

Chasing the target of 134 runs, Arya Panse 57 of 67balls and Sayyed Sufyan 60 of 78 balls achieved the target in 23.3 overs after bowling out Poona Club in 36.1 overs.

Box

Match 1: At Varroc Vengsarkar Cricket Academy, Thergaon

Varroc Vengsarkar Cricket Academy 243 for 8 in 40 overs (Yashwith Sai 55, Tanishq Khedkar 48, Sairaj Shelar 3-29) beat Club Of Maharashtra 39 all in 16 overs (Aftab 7, Akshat Singh4-12)

Result: Varroc Vengsarkar Cricket Academy won by 204 runs

Man of the match: Akshat Singh, VARROC

Match 2: At Poona Club

Poona Club 133 all out in 36.1 overs (Atharva Ambalge 31 (44b), Shivam Mane 25 (32b), Ved Kulkarni 3-21) lost to PYC 137/0 in 23.3 overs (Arya Panse 57 (67b), Sayyed Sufyan 60 (78b))

Result: PYC won by 10 wickets

Man of the match: Sayyed Sufyan, PYC