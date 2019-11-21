U14 Varroc Cup: Deccan Gym drop 10 catches to let VCA into finals

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:58 IST

PUNE Deccan Gymkhana was let down by sub-standard fielding, as they lost to Vengsarkar Cricket Academy (VCA) by 78 runs in the final Group A league match of the under-14, 40-over, Varroc Cup, being played at the Vengsarkar Cricket Academy, on Thursday.

VCA will now face Aryans academy, who advanced into the final on a better net run-rate, after their last league match against PYC ended in a tie.

Chasing the target of 185, Deccan Gymkhana was dependent on captain Sahil Nalage, who kept scoring with ease.

“I should have stayed till the end. It could have made the difference. I got out casually. If we had not dropped catches then we would have won the match. We dropped six catches of Yashwith Sai, who scored 71,” said Nalage, captain of Deccan Gymkhana, who got out in 22nd over, sparking his club’s collapse thereafter.

Yashwith anchor’s VCA

It was, once again, Yashwith Sai, whose 71 runs helped Vengsarkar Cricket Academy score 185 for the loss of 8 wickets in 40 overs.

Sai who already has one half century to his name, stitched two important partnerships – 58 runs (77b), for the third wicket with Aseem Desai, followed by 61 in 60 balls, with Vaibhav Agam, who scored 31 runs in 31 balls.

Coming to bat in 11th over, Sai kept rotating the strike and stayed in the middle till the 37th over.

“Pitch was uneven at the start, but it settled after the first 12 overs. The wicket of Sahil Nalage was important. Once we got him out, the match was in our control,” said Sai, who hit eight boundaries.

Aryans vs PYC: Tie

Aryans academy made things harder for themselves as they played out a tie against PYC in a Group B match. Thanks to better net run rate (2.090), as compared to 1.213 of PYC, Aryans advance to the final.

Batting first, PYC scored 221 runs for the loss of six wicket in 40 overs (Sayyed Sufyan - 45 and Sairaj Chorge - 44). Chasing down the target, Aryans were looking set for an easy victory as they hit 206 for 6 in 37th over.

Needing eight runs in two balls, Parth Tathed hit a boundary on the penultimate ball. With four more required from the last ball, bowler Chorge bowled a wide to make the equation, three from one ball. Tathed managed to collect two runs and the match was tied.