Ujjwal Mehta tops Punjab with 99.99 percentile in IIT JEE Main exam

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 16:15 IST

Ujjwal Mehta, 17, has topped the IIT JEE Main exam in Punjab by scoring 99.99 percentile.

Ujjwal, who hails from Jalandhar, has been taking coaching from a private institute in Patiala since Class 9.

“I attempted this exam with sincerity and did not lose confidence even for a second while preparing for it. I’ve been staying in a hostel here for the past three years,” he said.

He said he will continue to prepare for the next level of JEE Advanced to be held in April.

“I’m not internet savvy and stay away from social media. I avoid using the smart phone to concentrate on my studies. I study for at least eight hours a day,” he said.

Ujjwal scored 97.6% in Class 10 and is a student of Patiala’s Apollo Public School at present. “I aim to take up computer sciences at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai,” he said.

His father, Naveen Kumar Mehta, is the financial manager in a private company, while his mother, Seema, is a homemaker.