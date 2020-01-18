e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Ujjwal Mehta tops Punjab with 99.99 percentile in IIT JEE Main exam

Ujjwal Mehta tops Punjab with 99.99 percentile in IIT JEE Main exam

17-year-old from Jalandhar, who has been studying in Patiala since Class 9, admits he’s not net savvy and stays away from social media to focus on his studies for eight hours a day

chandigarh Updated: Jan 18, 2020 16:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Ujjwal Mehta after he was declared the Punjab topper in the IIT JEE Main exam, in Patiala on Saturday. He aims to pursue computer sciences at Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, and is now focused on doing well in the IIT JEE Advanced exam in April.
Ujjwal Mehta after he was declared the Punjab topper in the IIT JEE Main exam, in Patiala on Saturday. He aims to pursue computer sciences at Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, and is now focused on doing well in the IIT JEE Advanced exam in April. (Bharat Bhushan/HT )
         

Ujjwal Mehta, 17, has topped the IIT JEE Main exam in Punjab by scoring 99.99 percentile.

Ujjwal, who hails from Jalandhar, has been taking coaching from a private institute in Patiala since Class 9.

“I attempted this exam with sincerity and did not lose confidence even for a second while preparing for it. I’ve been staying in a hostel here for the past three years,” he said.

He said he will continue to prepare for the next level of JEE Advanced to be held in April.

“I’m not internet savvy and stay away from social media. I avoid using the smart phone to concentrate on my studies. I study for at least eight hours a day,” he said.

Ujjwal scored 97.6% in Class 10 and is a student of Patiala’s Apollo Public School at present. “I aim to take up computer sciences at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai,” he said.

His father, Naveen Kumar Mehta, is the financial manager in a private company, while his mother, Seema, is a homemaker.

tags
top news
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir
‘Distorted, cherry-picked’: Ramachandra Guha on Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi comments
‘Distorted, cherry-picked’: Ramachandra Guha on Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi comments
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘It’s the left shoulder,’ Kohli provides update on Rohit’s nasty injury
‘It’s the left shoulder,’ Kohli provides update on Rohit’s nasty injury
‘Young India doesn’t want a 5th-gen dynast’, says historian Ramachandra Guha
‘Young India doesn’t want a 5th-gen dynast’, says historian Ramachandra Guha
Sick policeman carried by locals and fellow policemen in knee-deep snow. Watch
Sick policeman carried by locals and fellow policemen in knee-deep snow. Watch
WATCH: Rahul’s blink-and-you-miss-it stumping draws Dhoni comparisons
WATCH: Rahul’s blink-and-you-miss-it stumping draws Dhoni comparisons
Watch: Ramachandra Guha’s ‘fifth generation dynast’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi
Watch: Ramachandra Guha’s ‘fifth generation dynast’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News