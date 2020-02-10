Ujjwal Nikam appointed spl public prosecutor in Wardha attack case

cities

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 23:48 IST

htmetro@hindustantimes.com

Mumbai

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday appointed Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor in the case in Hinganghat in Wardha district, where a 24-year-old lecturer was set ablaze by a married man. The woman succumbed to the burns on Monday.

The CM also directed the government machinery to ensure the case is tried in a fast-track court and the accused is punished at the earliest. “The government is firm that the accused should be punished and the woman should get justice. The investigating agencies have been directed to ensure the accused is punished in the strictest way possible,” he said.

Home minister Anil Deshmukh spoke to the family members of the victim on Monday morning. “Despite our best efforts, we could not save the woman. I have spoken to her parents and assured them that the government will stand by them. We have also offered a government job to the victim’s brother,” he said.

Deshmukh said Nikam was in touch with the local police to make sure the trial starts at the earliest.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the government will be more alert in the future to ensure such incidents don’t happen. “It is shameful for a progressive state like Maharashtra that we could not prevent such an incident,” he said.

Meanwhile, state tourism and environment minister Aditya Thackeray proposed changes to school curricula to sensitise youth. “There are no words to comment on the sad and unfortunate incident [in Wardha]. We need to stop such attacks and harassment of women in the future. We will make the law stricter and implement it strongly in Maharashtra,” he said, speaking to reporters at an event in Vashi. “Apart from self-defence training for girls, the concept of good and bad touch should be made clear. The youth need to be taught how to behave with women. There is a need to change the mindset.”

Dismissing political allegations, he said, “This is not about politics, but about taking required steps for safety of women. Our government is working on it.”

Inputs from G. Mohiuddin Jeddy