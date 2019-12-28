UK: Royal honours for 10 Punjab-origin achievers

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:47 IST

At least 10 Punjab-origin achievers, among others, have made it to the New Year Honours’ List comprising the UK’s highest civilian awards.

Besides, knighthoods for cricket legend Clive Lloyd and director Sam Mendes were announced on Friday night in the honours’ list, which includes iconic singer-composer Elton John and several Indian-origin achievers described as “extraordinary”.

The royal honours list is released twice a year, on New Year’s Eve and on Queen Elizabeth’s official birthday on the second Saturday of June (her real birthday is on April 21).

While John has been made a “Companion of Honour”, Lloyd, who made his debut against India at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in 1966, and awards-winning director Mendes have been named for knighthoods.

The list includes several Indian-origin academics such as Aditi Lahiri (University of Oxford) and achievers in various fields, including noted classical musician Jasvir Kaur Rababan, who has been honoured for services to the Sikh community.

The list includes the following individuals of Indian heritage:

OBE (Order of the British Empire)

Shobana Jeyasingh for services to dance, Aditi Lahiri for services to the study of linguistics, Paul Pavandeep Thandi for services to the economy, Katherine Sarah Chhatwal for services to education, Nishma Gosrani for voluntary services to promoting diversity and inclusion, Arundeep Singh Kang for services to the development of BAME (black and minority ethnic) communities, Rishi Khosla, for services to business, Neena Lall for services to education and Ramesh Damji Devji Pattni for services to interfaith relations and the Hindu community in the UK.

MBE (Members of the Order of the British Empire)

Jasvir Kaur Rababan for services to the Sikh community, Kalwant Bhopal for services to equality in education, Manjit Darby for services to nursing and patient care, Shakuntla Gittins for services to children, Michael Kuldip Johal for services to the economy and to community cohesion, Sudarshan Kapur for services to interfaith understanding and the community, Mahiben Maruthappu for services to health and social care technology, Nalini Jitendra Modha for services to the National Health Service, Kanti Nagda for services to charity, Yogesh Patel, for services to literature, Baljinder Singh Rai for services to parliament, Sukwinder Kaur Samra for services to education and Manjulika Singh for services to yoga, health and community cohesion.

BEM (Medallists of the Order of the British Empire)

Dhruv Mansukhal Chhatralia for voluntary service to Hinduism and developing young people, Kishan Rajesh Devani for services to community cohesion, Nicholas Chandra Gupta for services to the environment in the west of England, Sahdaish Kaur Pall for services to victims of domestic abuse and voluntary service to the community in the West Midlands, Kanubhai Raojibhai Patel for services to the community in south-west London and Surrey, Rita Patel for services to public administration, Afzal Pradhan for services to cricket, Kathryn Lindsay Singh for services to the arts and the Asian community in Scotland, Paramjit Singh Sandhu for services to community engagement, Harpreet Singh Virdee for services to the BAME community and to diversity and inclusion.

The diplomatic and overseas list includes an OBE for Bikramjit Singh Bhangu for services to trade and British commercial interests and a BEM for David Earp, founder, Shuktara Trust, for services to vulnerable children in India.