Ulhasnagar hosp staff demand better facility to deal with Covid patients

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 20:02 IST

After three doctors and eight nurses of the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar tested positive of Covid-19, a group of nurses have raised their concern about the lack of preventive measures taken for the working staff of the hospital, shortage of PPE kits, no proper wards categorising Covid and non-Covid patients.

The family members of six of the nurses also have tested positive for the virus. With staff testing positive, the hospital is now falling short of manpower. The existing staff is now overburdened, said the nurses.

A group of nurses met the Thane collector Rajesh Narekar on Friday and narrated their ordeal. They demanded proper facilities at the government-run hospital at Ulhasnagar-3.

Kavita Nimje, 54, a nurse said, “Even though the Central Hospital is not a Covid hospital, several suspected Covid-19 patients were admitted in the ward. This led to the spread of the infection among the staffs and non-Covid patients. We are not even provided with proper kits.”

“The Red Cross Hospital for Covid patients, which is located opposite to the Central Hospital is facing a shortage of staff, so our doctors and nurses work there and deal with Covid patients. The Red Cross Hospital has only 23 beds, which is not sufficient. Hence, the suspected patients are sent here,” said Nimje.

The Central Hospital has an isolation ward which has 21 beds and has another 202 beds in the general ward for other patients coming from Karjat, Kasara, Badlapur and other nearby cities.

Another nurse on conditions of anonymity said, “We have asked the collector to improve the infrastructure at the Central Hospital, so that suspected Covid patients can be dealt with separately. Also, we have asked for more staffs at the Covid hospital. We are ready to work anywhere, but there should be clarity on whether we have to deal with Covid patients or non-Covid patients, as we need to take precautions accordingly.”

Thane collector, Rajesh Narvekar said, “There is a need to increase infrastructure to deal with suspected Covid patients. The civic body is setting up more Covid care centres in Ulhasnagar. A hospital is being set up with 200 beds in the city.”