Ulhasnagar woman reunited with son with help of social media, volunteers

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 23:52 IST

A 55-year-old woman, who was living on the streets in Ulhasnagar for almost four months, was united with her 37-year-old son who lives in Khed, Pune district, by Youth of Today Welfare Foundation, Ammucare Charitable trust and Badlapur rescue team on Friday.

With an injury on the right leg, the woman Lata Shetty who lived on rent at Ulhasnagar-3 had taken to footpath opposite to the Vitthalwadi police station in Ulhasnagar a few months back as she could not pay the rent. Her son wanted to take her to Pune, though could not do so in lockdown, nor did he have enough money to pay her rent.

A resident of the area took her picture and posted it on social media with his number asking for help to find her son Ravindra Shetty’s contact.

The woman was found with a bag comprising bedsheet, books and a diary.

“Our team member saw the message on social media. On Wednesday afternoon, we visited the spot, but could not find her there. Locals told us she occupies the footpath during the night. One person from Mulund called us providing the number of the son, which he managed to get on social media and that’s how we contacted the son,” said Marshal Nadar,24, founder of the foundation.

The woman’s husband left her a few months ago, after which she could not pay the rent. She was provided with food, clothes and taken to medical check-up by the team after they found her.

“Her son and his wife wanted to come to Ulhasnagar to take her, could not come due to the lockdown imposed to fight Covid-19 pandemic. We managed to find the woman on Wednesday night and also called up the son and helped them communicate with each other. On Friday after her medical test and police formalities, we took her to her son’s place on Thursday late night, “added Marshal.

The Badlapur rescue team, that rescues animals, arranged a vehicle for the transportation of the woman.

The son who works in a private company in Khed claimed that he wasn’t aware of the condition of her mother, as the owner of the house where she lived mislead him.

“Four days back, a friend told me about the message on social media. When I saw the photo of my mother, I was shocked. Since my financially unstable, I could not reach Ulhasnagar immediately. I was in touch with the locals and asked them to help me out with transportation,” said Shetty, who lives with his wife at Chakan, Khed in Pune.

“I am so grateful to all the people who helped my mother reach safe here. Here in the village, no outsider is allowed due to the outbreak of Covid-19. I was worried about how to bring her to my place, “added Shetty.

An officer from Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) said, “Our team had examined the health condition of the woman for any symptoms of Covid infection as she was living on the streets. She has a leg injury but did not have any other symptoms. After the check-up, the certificate was provided so that she could leave the city.”