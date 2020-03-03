e-paper
Ulwe woman, 55, shot dead in car; no arrests yet

cities Updated: Mar 03, 2020 00:42 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
A 55-year-old woman was shot dead in Ulwe on Monday afternoon. No arrests have been made in the case.

Prabhavati Bhagat and her husband Balkrishna had driven to a bank in sector 19, in their car, on Monday afternoon. When Balkrishna went inside the bank, Bhagat waited for him in the car. Balkrishna came out to find his car was not where he had parked it. “After checking nearby, he saw the car around 300 metres away, in sector 23, near an under-construction site. He spotted his wife with blood and a gunshot wound to her chest,” said a senior officer from Navi Mumbai police requesting anonymity. Bhagat was taken to Apollo Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Officials confirmed Bhagat was shot at close range. The window of the driver’s seat was broken and the police suspect the shooter fired from the driver’s side. Police said it is unclear how the vehicle was moved from the parked spot to the construction site. “We have ruled out a case of robbery as jewellery and cash was intact in the car. But we are probing from all other possible angles,” said an officer.

A case of murder against an unknown person has been registered.

