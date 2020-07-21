UMC converts 26 school buses, private vehicles into ambulances

cities

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:23 IST

In view of increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Ulhasnagar, the civic body has transformed 26 school buses and private vehicles to ambulances to transport Covid patients in its vicinity.

The converted ambulances, which have dedicated drivers, will help transport mild, moderate, asymptomatic and severe Covid patients to Covid hospitals and quarantine centres.

“There was a shortage of ambulances in Ulhasnagar. The 26 new ambulances will help bridge the gap. As per the directions from the Thane collector, we decided to transform school buses and private vehicles into ambulances as they are currently not functioning,” said Yuvraj Badhane, public relations officer, UMC.

Earlier the civic body had only 12 ambulances for Covid patients.

The Kalyan Regional Transport Authority transformed the buses and vehicles into ambulances which have ventilator support and oxygen facility. The driver’s area has been properly covered for safety.

“We have publicised the list of ambulances and contact numbers. One can also call our helpline numbers including 0251-2720143, 0251-2720149 and the toll free number 8002331101,”added Badhane.

State environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, who visited Ulhasnagar on Monday, pressed on the need to begin the Dharavi model in Ulhasnagar by testing more people and spreading awareness among residents. He also asked the civic body to contact patients who are isolated in their homes, on a regular basis.

UMC is yet to begin rapid antigen testing, while the rest of the civic bodies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have already started the process. “We will begin antigen testing in Ulhasnagar in the coming two to three days. It is under consideration with priority,” added Badhane.

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) recorded 140 new cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 5,766, of which 2,266 are currently active. The city has recorded 88 deaths so far.