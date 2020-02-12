Under-14 PDCA cricket: Blossom public school fail to bloom in death overs

cities

Pune: A six-run overthrow in the first delivery of the 17th over gave away the match for Blossom public school as they lost the match by 16 runs against Prodigy public school.

After 16 overs, Prodigy were 132 for 4 and Blossom had an upper hand. However, the overthrow in the following over left the latter to face a target of 160 runs in the group A league match of the under-14 Kohinoor PDCA (Pune District Cricket Association) cricket tournament at Law College ground on Wednesday.

In the last three overs, Prodigy scored 28 runs and capitalised on the poor bowling and fielding by Blossom players. The Blossom batsmen could not accelerate in death overs and ended on the losing side.

For Prodigy school things did not started well as they were two down with just 6 runs on the board in first two overs. Later, Rohan Dherange (35) and Tejas Patil (31) started to stitch the innings with single, doubles and timely boundaries. The duo was looking for a big inning, before Patil got run out in the 10th over and the run rate dipped.

The Blossom bowlers reined the runs with their line and length, before the death overs’ fumble did the damage and a difficult target.

Opener Adwait Kotwal of Blossom school gave them a blistering start as they were 80 for 1 in 10 overs. Kotwal was hitting boundaries and it looked like he will finish the match easily before he fell at 57 (47balls).

With 47 required in five overs, Blossom players failed to get boundaries and fell short by 16 runs.

Brief scores:

Prodigy Public School 160 for 4 in 20 overs (Sagar Singh 45 (27b), Rohan Dherange 35 (34b), Yash Mane (1-36) beat Blossom Public School 144 for 5 in 20 overs (Adwait Kotwal 56 (47), Pruthviraj Bodke 35 (38b), Sagar Singh 2-18)

Quotes

Sagar Singh, man of the match, Prodigy Public School

When 56 runs were required from 36 balls, I started to believe that we can win the match. Wicket of Adwait Kotwal was very important.

Adwait Kotwal, fighter of the match, Blossom Public School

I mistimed my shot and it cost my wicket. We could have won the match if our bowling unit was more successful.

28 teams; one trophy: U14 schoolboys set eyes on trophy

Twenty-eight, under14 school teams will be seen in action during the under-14 Kohinoor PDCA cricket tournament that began at Law College ground from Tuesday.

Teams are divided into seven groups and top two teams will advance into knockout stage beginning February 25.

Matches will be played on 20 overs till the knockout round, while semi-finals will be of 40 overs. Final will be two-day affair with each team batting twice (45 overs)

Name of the tournament: PDCA u14 cricket league

Participating teams: 28

Group A: Blossom Public School; Aryan World School, Bhilearwadi; Prodigy Public School; SD Katariya High School

Group B: BVB Paranjape ‘A’; New English School Ramanbagh; Jai Hind High School; Vidyabhavan School

Group C: DES Secondary School; Symbiosis School ‘A’; Kendriya Vidyalaya; Angel High School;

Groud D: Angels CBSE School; BVB Paranjape School ‘B’; SSPMS Day School; DY Patil School;

Group E: Vibgyor School, Kondhwa; Symbiosis School ‘B’; Vikhe Patil Memorial School; Sadhana Vidyalaya

Group F: New English School; Angel Mickey Minie School; Pune Police School; Vibgyor School Balewadi

Group G: Kline Memorial School; Anglo Urdu High School; Abhinava English Medium School; Sardar Dastur School

League Stage: Each team plays 3 league matches; 20 0vers

Knockout stage: Top two teams from each group will qualify for knock out round; 20 overs

Quarterfinals: 20 overs (Date to be decided)

Semi-final round: 40 overs (Date to be decided)

Final: Two day format; each team will play 45 overs in one inning followed by second inning on the second day. (Date to be decided)

Grounds: Law College ground; Fergusson College ground