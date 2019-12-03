Undertrial flees during hearing in Pathankot court

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 23:05 IST

An undertrial dodged a police party and escaped from Pathankot district courts where he was brought for his hearing on Tuesday afternoon. Arjun of Pathankot had been booked under Section 379 B in Pathankot police station.

The accused was brought to Pathankot court with 29 other undertrials, whereby policemen Shyam Lal and Jagdish Chand were to guard the accused as they stood trial. When the accused was freed from handcuffs, he managed to slip away and mix with the crowd, and could not be traced after that.

SSP Pathankot Deepak Hilori said the accused was a snatcher and would be rearrested soon. Speaking about the negligence of cops he said action will be taken after proper investigation.