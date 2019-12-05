Unidentified man booked for stalking and molesting a 25-year-old woman

cities

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 22:24 IST

Gurugram: An unidentified man was booked for allegedly stalking and molesting a 25-year-old woman in old DLF Market, Sector 14, on Wednesday morning. Police said the woman alleged that the man has been following her since the last few months.

The incident took place when the woman was going to a coaching centre.

In the complaint, the woman alleged that the incident took place around 6m, when she was a short distance from her home en route her coaching centre. She alleged that the suspect, who was driving a car, began following her. Initially, she alleged she ignored him but the suspect then passed inappropriate comments. When she asked him to not do so, the suspect threatened to kill her and fled the spot.

Vedpal, station house officer (SHO), Sector 14 police station, said: “The suspect is yet to be identified. The woman could not see the registration number of his car. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station on Wednesday.

In a separate case, the police Wednesday booked a man for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman on multiple occasions on the pretext of marriage, in DLF Phase-2.

According to the police, the woman is from Kerala. They said she met the suspect in 2016 through social media.

Yaqub Khan, station house officer (SHO), DLF Phase-2 police station, said the two allegedly established physical relationship in 2018 after the suspect allegedly promised to marry the woman. “For around one-and-a-half years, the suspects raped her on multiple occasions on the pretext of marriage. Recently, when she asked him to marry her he refused to do so and stopped talking to her. He is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case,” he added.

A case was registered against the suspect under 376 (2)(N) (repeated rape with the same woman) and 506 of the IPC at DLF Phase-2 police station Wednesday.