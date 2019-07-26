Unidentified men shoot at a car, no injuries reported

Gurugram: Nearly three weeks after several men in an SUV had allegedly fired at a house over personal enmity in Ullahawas near Sector 61, unidentified men on Thursday night fired at least six gunshots at a parked cab in the village. Police said nobody was injured in the incident.

According to the police, the assailants, who were driving a Maruti Esteem car, slowed the vehicle down at the village’s entrance and fired at a Swift Dzire cab that was parked near a plot.

The cab owner, who lives in a rented accommodation, had just entered his house when he heard the gunshots, said the police.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 65 police station, said the police recovered six cartridges from the spot. “All the bullets hit the car. Preliminary probe suggests that the assailants fired the gunshots without stopping their car. A local had seen the car. The suspects are yet to be identified,” said the SHO.

Police said they were checking if the shooting is related to a similar incident that took place three weeks ago in the village. On July 6 around 2am, several men had come in an SUV and allegedly fired at a house over personal enmity. About half an hour later, the men had fired some shots in the air in Bandhwari. Police had arrested five men in the case, one of whom was a history sheeter.

“The intention seems to be to intimidate someone. We have recorded statements of the people in the area and are conducting an investigation,” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

Police said it was not known why the suspects chose to shoot at the cab. “The cab owner has denied enmity with anyone,” said the official.

A case was registered against unknown persons under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and The Arms Act at Sector 65 police station on Thursday night, said the police.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 21:47 IST