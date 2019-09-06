Unidentified woman’s body recovered in Lucknow, murder suspected

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 21:01 IST

Body of an unidentified woman, estimated to be around 25 years of age, was found in the roadside bushes near Power House Crossing in Dubbaga, under Kakori police station limits, in Lucknow on Friday morning, said police.

Circle officer of Malihabad, Shesh Mani Pathak, said that vermilion on the woman’s forehead and rings on her toes suggested that she was a married Hindu woman. “Spot examination hinted that she was killed somewhere else and the body was dumped here to conceal the crime,” he said.

Pathak said the a photograph of the body had been circulated in all the police stations of the state capital to try and ascertain her identity. “Efforts are underway to ascertain the victim’s identity. So far, nobody has turned up to claim the body. As per norms, the post-mortem examination will be conducted after waiting for 72 hours,” he said.

Police said that while there were injury marks on her face and head, “signs of sexual assault” did not appear to be there.

“The body has been kept at the mortuary of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU),” said Pathak.

