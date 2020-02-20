Unlike ‘ghost city’ during Clinton visit, Agra to be ‘lively’ for Trump

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 18:17 IST

AGRA The state government has taken up a massive makeover exercise to present a ‘lively image’ of Agra during US President Donald Trump’s visit here on February 24 to do away with the ‘ghost city’ tag given to the Taj city by former US president Bill Clinton.

During Clinton’s visit in 2000, the streets and the main Mall road were sealed, sanitised and he couldn’t find locals (apart from those engaged in arrangements and security personnel) on the streets on his way to Taj Mahal.

But this time, the district administration has decided to line up around 26,000 students holding flags on both sides of the road during Trump’s visit. Over 3,000 artistes from Agra, Mathura and Vrindavan will present cultural programmes on the way, including Ram Lila, Raaslila, Panchkula and Nautanki.

“We are not going to compromise on any aspect of security. But this will not be at the cost of a ‘lively welcome’ to be extended to the Trumps who would be our guest on February 24. Agra will not be turned into a ‘ghost city’ this time,” stated A Satish Ganesh, inspector-general of police (Agra range).

“Nearly 26,000 students will line up on the roadside with flags of both the countries in hand, when US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania would move from the airport to Taj Mahal. Students are being given orientation in coordination with district inspector of schools and basic shiksha adhikari,” said the IG.

None of these children will be below 12 years of age and no one appearing in Board exams would be asked to be there. Teachers with them will coordinate the entire exercise for presenting a ‘lively welcome’, added Ganesh.

The students will be asked to deposit the flags back so that they are not disgraced by being thrown here and there.

“About 3,500 artistes will present cultural programmes at 18 locations falling on the VVIP route to depict Indian culture before the guests. The antecedents of these artistes are being verified,” stated IG.

To recall, the then US President Bill Clinton, had in 2000, termed Agra as ‘Ghost City’ when he couldn’t find locals other than those engaged in arrangements and security personnel all through his visit to Taj when he came with his daughter Chelsea. Shops were closed and no one was allowed on the roadside, making the city look like a ‘city of ghosts’, as commented by Clinton.

YAMUNA BEING SPRUCED UP

As Trump’s visit draws closer, the health of Yamuna and the Taj Mahal has taken centre-stage. A massive exercise is on to give Agra a makeover.

While the irrigation department has released over 900 cusecs of water into the Yamuna to give it a sparkling look, JCBs are moving on the riverbed on the rear side of Taj Mahal to clear the garbage piled up here.

Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has undertaken cleaning up of the Taj Mahal in a big way, using the mud pack therapy to remove dark spots on the monument.

The task will be completed by Friday, the day when Taj Mahal remains closed for the public, said officials.

Walls along the roadsides are being painted while trees along the route have been cut and spruced to allow for clear visibility to security agents.

BOX

Verification of shops, hotels in Agra

AGRA Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India next week, verification of houses, shops and hotels is being done by police near the Taj Mahal and on the main route, which is expected to be taken by the visiting dignitary.

“All the houses, shops, restaurants and hotels on the main route and near the Taj Mahal area have been identified. The verification process is about to finish. Some teams have also been deployed for getting the verification done,” said Botre Rohan Pramod, SP (city).

“All this has been done so that there is no security lapse,” he added.

Local vendors said that as part of the verification process, police asked them to provide their Aadhaar card. ANI